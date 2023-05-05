Byron Buxton will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (18-14) on Friday, May 5, when they square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at Progressive Field at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-2, 4.67 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 16 out of the 21 games, or 76.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 15-5 (75%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 4-2 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

