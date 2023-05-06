Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .179.
- In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games this season, and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had an RBI in six games this year (26.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 32 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Allen (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.