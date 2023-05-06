The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 6, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Oilers are favored, with -125 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have +105 moneyline odds.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-125) Golden Knights (+105) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 59.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (40-27).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Edmonton has a 37-22 record (winning 62.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Oilers a 55.6% chance to win.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 17 of the 27 games, or 63.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas has a record of 10-8 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Edmonton hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Oilers are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.

The Oilers average 4.0 goals per game, for a total of 325, which leads the league.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the over on one occasion over Vegas' most recent 10 contests.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

