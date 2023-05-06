How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take on Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
- The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.34 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.137 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Joe Musgrove
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.