Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 56.7% of his 30 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has had an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 18
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 4.73 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
