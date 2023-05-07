Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 56.7% of his 30 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has had an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 18 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

