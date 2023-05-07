Player prop bet odds for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (-105) 9.5 (-118) 0.5 (-227)

The 14.5-point total set for Ayton on Sunday is 3.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Ayton's per-game rebound average of 10 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-120) 4.5 (-154) 7.5 (-154) 2.5 (-139)

Devin Booker is putting up 27.8 points per game this season, 3.7 less than his over/under on Sunday.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Booker's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 8.5 (+115) 6.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200)

The 29.5-point over/under for Kevin Durant on Sunday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.

Durant has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (8.5).

Durant has dished out five assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Sunday's over/under.

Durant averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 14.5 (-105) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)

The 27.5-point over/under for Jokic on Sunday is 3.0 higher than his scoring average.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 2.7 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 1.3 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Nuggets player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 4.5 (-133) 6.5 (-105) 2.5 (-128)

Jamal Murray has scored 20 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

Murray has grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).

Murray has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.