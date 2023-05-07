Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (19-15) and Cleveland Guardians (15-18) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (1-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 17 (77.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 12-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 152 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).

Twins Schedule