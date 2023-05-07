Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on May 7, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (5-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his seventh start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 13
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|3
|4
|4
|10
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .246/.341/.535 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI (23 total hits).
- He's slashed .200/.279/.391 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.392/.441 so far this year.
- Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three walks.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 walks and 12 RBI (35 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .267/.364/.336 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.