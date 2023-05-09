The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as the underdog in this matchup, with +130 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-150).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-150) Hurricanes (+130) -

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have gone 40-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New Jersey has a 27-10 record (winning 73.0% of its games).

The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

This season the Hurricanes have been an underdog 15 times, and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 262 (15th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has not hit the over in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Devils create the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 289 this season.

The Devils are ranked eighth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +67.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Carolina's most recent 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 8.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Hurricanes are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

