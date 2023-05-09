How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).
- Denver has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Suns score only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.2).
- Denver gives up 109.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.3 on the road.
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than in away games (11.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Suns are better offensively, averaging 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.
- At home, Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 113.9.
- This season the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
