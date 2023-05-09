Twins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-16) versus the San Diego Padres (18-17) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.
The Twins will call on Louie Varland against the Padres and Michael Wacha (2-1).
Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 17, or 73.9%, of those games.
- Minnesota has entered 23 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-6 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 152 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
