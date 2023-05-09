Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Tuesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank ninth in MLB play with 45 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .388.

The Twins have the worst batting average in the league (.219).

Minnesota ranks 16th in runs scored with 152 (4.3 per game).

The Twins are 29th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Twins strike out 9.6 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.130).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will look to Louie Varland (0-0) in his third start of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman

