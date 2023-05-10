Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Padres Player Props
|Twins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Padres
|Twins vs Padres Odds
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 28 hits and an OBP of .336, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 39th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (15.2%).
- He has scored in 18 of 33 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.