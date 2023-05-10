Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .176 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • This year, Gallo has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.1% of his games this year, Gallo has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 11 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.