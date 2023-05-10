Kyle Farmer is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 10 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-1.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Farmer has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Farmer has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lugo (3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 3, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
