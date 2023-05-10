Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .247.
- Taylor has had a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits five times (15.6%).
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in six games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.21 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
