How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In a Wednesday NBA Playoff slate that has two compelling matchups, the Miami Heat versus the New York Knicks is a game to catch.
Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks play host to the Miami Heat
The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 47-35
- MIA Record: 44-38
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -3.5
- NY Odds to Win: -168
- MIA Odds to Win: +139
- Total: 209 points
The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 44-38
- LAL Record: 43-39
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -7
- GS Odds to Win: -307
- LAL Odds to Win: +247
- Total: 225 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.