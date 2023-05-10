On Wednesday, May 10, Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (19-17) host Xander Bogaerts' San Diego Padres (19-17) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Padres (+110). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.77 ERA) vs Seth Lugo - SD (3-2, 3.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Twins' matchup against the Padres but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 24 times and won 17, or 70.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 13-5 (72.2%).

Minnesota has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Padres have a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Padres have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.