The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .169 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in 10 of 27 games this season (37.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (22.2%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.