After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has five doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .278.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), with at least two hits five times (29.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (29.4%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings