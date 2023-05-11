On Thursday, Max Kepler (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .223 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Kepler has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (23.1%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven in a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%).

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings