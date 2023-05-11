Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Max Kepler (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Padres Player Props
|Twins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Padres
|Twins vs Padres Odds
|Twins vs Padres Prediction
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .223 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Kepler has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (23.1%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%).
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.