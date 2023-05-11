How to Watch the Twins vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Yu Darvish gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Target Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.
- Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 157 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.137 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
