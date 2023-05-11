On Thursday, May 11 at 1:10 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (19-18) visit the Minnesota Twins (20-17) at Target Field in the rubber game of the series. Yu Darvish will get the ball for the Padres, while Bailey Ober will take the mound for the Twins.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Twins have +100 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (2-2, 3.19 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (2-0, 0.98 ERA)

Twins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 21 times and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 11-9 (55%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.

The Twins have a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

