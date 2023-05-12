The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 6 with the New York Knicks (47-35) currently includes five players. The playoff matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, May 12 from FTX Arena.

The Knicks will seek another victory over the Heat following a 112-103 win on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson's team-high 38 points led the Knicks to the victory. Jimmy Butler had 19 points for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Shoulder 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat's offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 115 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks are scoring 100.9 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 15.1 fewer points than their average for the season (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6 207.5

