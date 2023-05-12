How to Watch the Lakers vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Los Angeles has a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- Los Angeles has a 32-8 record when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field, one% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Golden State has put together a 35-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 14th.
- The Warriors score only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Golden State is 35-15.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are scoring 117 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (117.3).
- Los Angeles gives up 113.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 119.4 away from home.
- The Lakers are averaging 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Warriors are averaging more points at home (119.7 per game) than away (118.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.7) than away (122.5).
- Golden State gives up 111.7 points per game at home, and 122.5 away.
- At home the Warriors are collecting 30.5 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (29.2).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Andrew Wiggins
|Questionable
|Costal Cartilage
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
