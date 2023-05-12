Player prop bet options for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

1.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 10 0 2 2 4 vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 1 3 3 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) to the team.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 0 2 4 at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 104 total points for Edmonton, with 37 goals and 67 assists.

Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 10 1 1 2 4 vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 6 0 2 2 2 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 0 0 0 at Kings Apr. 29 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Eichel is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with 66 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2

