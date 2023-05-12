Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (21-17) and Chicago Cubs (18-19) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05 ERA).

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 25 times and won 18, or 72%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 162 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

