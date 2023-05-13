Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15) will look to Freddie Freeman, on a two-game homer streak, against the San Diego Padres (19-20) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (4-3) versus the Padres and Joe Musgrove (1-0).
Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Musgrove - SD (1-0, 6.75 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías
- Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, a 5.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.169 in eight games this season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.
- Urias has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Julio Urías vs. Padres
- The Padres have scored 159 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 295 hits, 26th in baseball, with 43 home runs (14th in the league).
- The Padres have gone 8-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove
- Musgrove (1-0) takes the mound first for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.
Joe Musgrove vs. Dodgers
- The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.451) and ranks second in home runs hit (66) in all of MLB. They have a collective .232 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 298 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 212 runs.
- Musgrove has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .111 batting average over one appearance.
