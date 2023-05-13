How to Watch the Twins vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A couple of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 47 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 23rd in baseball with a .380 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the worst batting average in the league (.217).
- Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 164 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins' .297 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.
- The Twins' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.144).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (5-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Ryan is looking to continue a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.
- Ryan is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
