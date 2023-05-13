Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (21-18) will take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (19-19) at Target Field on Saturday, May 13. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cubs have +145 odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (5-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.15 ERA)

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 26 times and won 18, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Twins have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

