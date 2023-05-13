The Houston Astros (20-18) are looking for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Chicago White Sox (13-27) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Yordan Alvarez is on a two-game homer streak.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (0-1).

White Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Dylan Cease vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 166 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 34 home runs, 25th in the league.

The Astros have gone 2-for-21 with an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros will look to Bielak (0-1) to open the game and make his second start this season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .333 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

