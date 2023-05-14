Twins vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (22-18) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (19-20) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-3) will take the ball for the Cubs.
Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cubs Player Props
|Twins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 19 out of the 27 games, or 70.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has entered 28 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 19-9 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 175 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
|May 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
