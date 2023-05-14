How to Watch the Twins vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff will take on the Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.
Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh-best in baseball with 52 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank last in MLB with a .221 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 175 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.152).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Louie Varland makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
