The Minnesota Twins (22-18) and Chicago Cubs (19-20) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Louie Varland for the Twins and Marcus Stroman (2-3) for the Cubs.

Twins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-3, 2.28 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

The Twins will hand the ball to Varland (0-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 4.32 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .273.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 2.28 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.

Stroman is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Stroman will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

This season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.28), 21st in WHIP (1.056), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.

