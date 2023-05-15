Monday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) and the Minnesota Twins (23-18) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 15.

The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
  • When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.
  • The Twins have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win three times (25%) in those contests.
  • Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (191 total runs).
  • Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.30 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 Padres W 4-3 Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
May 11 Padres W 5-3 Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
May 12 Cubs L 6-2 Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
May 13 Cubs W 11-1 Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
May 14 Cubs W 16-3 Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
May 15 @ Dodgers - Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
May 16 @ Dodgers - Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
May 17 @ Dodgers - Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
May 19 @ Angels - Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
May 20 @ Angels - Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
May 21 @ Angels - Pablo Lopez vs Shohei Ohtani

