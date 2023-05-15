Noah Syndergaard and Pablo Lopez are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins play on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Minnesota's past three games has been 7.5, a stretch in which the Twins and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 41 games with a total this season.

The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 9-10 13-10 10-8 20-14 3-4

