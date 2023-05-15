How to Watch the Twins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and Byron Buxton are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, who meet on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 55 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
- The Twins rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.143 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Lopez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.