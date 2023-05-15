On Monday, May 15 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) host the Minnesota Twins (23-18) at Dodger Stadium. Noah Syndergaard will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Pablo Lopez will take the hill for the Twins.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.12 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.47 ERA)

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 22-12 (64.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Twins have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won three of eight games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

