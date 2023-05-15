You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins before their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .222/.329/.467 slash line so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits).

He has a slash line of .207/.280/.407 on the year.

Correa takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Padres May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Padres May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Syndergaard Stats

Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Syndergaard has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 4.0 9 7 7 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 19 6.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 9 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 50 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .309/.380/.519 so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 37 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .252/.358/.510 on the season.

Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

