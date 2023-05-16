Twins vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton on Tuesday.
The favored Dodgers have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +165. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
Twins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-200
|+165
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games. Minnesota and its opponent have gone above the over/under in four games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 7.8.
Read More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Minnesota has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 42 games with a total this season.
- The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-8
|9-11
|13-10
|10-9
|20-15
|3-4
