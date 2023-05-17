Dustin May will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 58 home runs.

Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 204 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.150 WHIP.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Sean Manaea

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.