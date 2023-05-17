Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Minnesota Twins matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has collected 34 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.337/.476 on the year.

Buxton has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 31 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 walks and 23 RBI.

He has a .201/.275/.390 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

May Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Dustin May (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

May has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.68), eighth in WHIP (.936), and 66th in K/9 (6.1).

May Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Padres May. 6 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 5.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Cubs Apr. 22 5.1 2 2 2 6 3 vs. Mets Apr. 17 5.2 8 5 5 1 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 54 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .318/.392/.524 on the year.

Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 38 hits with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .244/.353/.494 slash line on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

