The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and Minnesota Twins (24-19) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.39, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.

Gray is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gray will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

The Dodgers will send May (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.68 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .171 in eight games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

May will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks 14th, .936 WHIP ranks eighth, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.