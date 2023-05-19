The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are scheduled to meet on Friday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, May 19

Friday, May 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Celtics, 123-116, on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 35 points for the Heat, and Tatum had 30 for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 7 1 0 1 1 Jaylen Brown 22 9 5 0 0 1 Malcolm Brogdon 19 2 1 0 0 2

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 5 7 6 0 2 Bam Adebayo 20 8 5 1 0 0 Kyle Lowry 15 3 3 1 1 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.2 10.7 5.1 1.1 1.3 2.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 28.6 6.3 4.7 1.8 0.8 1.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.9 5.8 3.8 0.6 0.4 2.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.9 9.5 3.5 1 0.7 0 Al Horford BOS 7.1 7.7 3 1.6 2.3 1.5 Kyle Lowry MIA 11.9 3.1 4.7 1.1 1.1 1.7

