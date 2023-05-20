Adam Svensson is in 10th place, with a score of E, following the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Looking to place a wager on Adam Svensson at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished better than par 10 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 34 -6 278 1 23 1 3 $3.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Svensson has played in the past year has been 122 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson finished in the sixth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.44 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Svensson shot better than 97% of the competitors (averaging 4.08 strokes).

Svensson recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Svensson had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.2).

Svensson's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

In that last competition, Svensson's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Svensson ended the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on 11 of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.0.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Svensson had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.