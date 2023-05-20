Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago White Sox (17-29) face the Kansas City Royals (14-32)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)

Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.263 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -190 +160 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (25-20) take on the Baltimore Orioles (29-16)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.321 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.321 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.264 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -144 +123 9.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) play host to the Chicago Cubs (20-24)

The Cubs will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.265 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)

Alec Bohm (.265 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.310 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -168 +143 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.294 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.294 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.263 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

PIT Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -139 +118 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Washington Nationals (18-27) play host to the Detroit Tigers (20-22)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI) DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.296 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

WSH Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -114 -105 9.5

The Texas Rangers (27-17) take on the Colorado Rockies (19-26)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.291 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.291 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.272 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

TEX Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -190 +161 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (21-23) play host to the Miami Marlins (23-22)

The Marlins will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.312 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.312 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

SF Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -170 +145 7.5

The Houston Astros (25-19) face the Oakland Athletics (10-36)

The Athletics will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -300 +243 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (19-25) take on the New York Yankees (27-20)

The Yankees will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

The New York Mets (23-23) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (20-24)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -165 +141 8

The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) host the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

TB Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -197 +166 8

The Atlanta Braves (28-16) play the Seattle Mariners (21-23)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.343 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.343 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.266 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -147 +125 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.322 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

STL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -110 -110 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (24-22) take on the Minnesota Twins (24-21)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.237 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)

LAA Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -124 +103 8.5

The San Diego Padres (20-25) play host to the Boston Red Sox (25-20)

The Red Sox will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.247 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Juan Soto (.247 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.264 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)

SD Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -131 +110 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.