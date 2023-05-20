Rickie Fowler will be among those competing at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on Fowler at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has finished under par 14 times, while also posting 18 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Fowler has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Fowler has posted a score better than average in all five of them.

Fowler has finished in the top 20 in each of his past four tournaments.

Fowler has qualified for the weekend 11 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -4 280 0 18 1 4 $3.9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Fowler's previous 11 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including two top-five finishes. His average finish has been 19th.

Fowler has nine made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Fowler played this event was in 2022, and he finished 23rd.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Fowler has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,311 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 44 holes.

Fowler was better than 51% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Fowler carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Fowler carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Fowler's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

In that most recent competition, Fowler's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Fowler ended the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Fowler recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.