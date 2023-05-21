Christopher Eubanks, off a defeat in the round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open (to Alexander Zverev) in his previous tournament, will start the French Open in Paris, France against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the round of 128. Eubanks currently is +50000 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.

Eubanks at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Eubanks' Next Match

Eubanks will play Rune in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Eubanks currently has odds of +1100 to win his next contest versus Rune. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Christopher Eubanks Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Eubanks Stats

In his last match, Eubanks lost 2-6, 3-6 against Zverev in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

The 27-year-old Eubanks is 24-14 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament win.

Eubanks has a record of 1-1 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Eubanks has played 38 matches and 26.4 games per match.

On clay, Eubanks has played two matches over the past year, and he has totaled 19.5 games per match while winning 46.2% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Eubanks has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 16.5% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Eubanks has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 20.0% on return.

