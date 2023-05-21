After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open in her previous tournament (losing to Shelby Rogers), Danielle Collins will begin the French Open against Jessica Pegula (in the round of 128). Collins' odds are +20000 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Collins at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Collins' Next Match

Collins will meet Pegula in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Collins has current moneyline odds of +320 to win her next matchup versus Pegula. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Danielle Collins Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +3300

French Open odds to win: +20000

Collins Stats

Collins last played on April 4, 2023, a 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Rogers in the Round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open.

Collins is 17-14 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

In two tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Collins has gone 0-2.

In her 31 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Collins has averaged 24.2 games.

On clay, Collins has played two matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 32.5 games per match while winning 43.1% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Collins has won 70.0% of her games on serve, and 33.4% on return.

Collins has been victorious in 61.3% of her service games on clay over the past 12 months and 26.5% of her return games.

