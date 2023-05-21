The Dallas Stars take the road to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, giving them -125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (+105).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we think will come out on top in Sunday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 15-9-24 in overtime contests on their way to a 51-22-9 overall record.

In the 36 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 23-8-5 record (good for 51 points).

In the 13 games this season the Golden Knights registered only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 55-3-2 in those games (to record 112 points).

In the 27 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 19-7-1 record (39 points).

In the 45 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 43 games, going 23-17-3 to register 49 points.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have earned a record of 8-17-25 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.

Dallas has earned 36 points (11-6-14) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 14 games this season the Stars ended with just one goal, they have earned eight points.

Dallas has 19 points (6-5-7) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Stars have earned 100 points in their 62 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal in 28 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 15-6-7.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Stars went 18-12-10 in those contests (46 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

